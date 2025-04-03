Katy Perry is going to space, and she intends to make the trip a glamorous one with her make-up and look perfectly in place. The 40-year-old singer is part of Blue Origin’s all-female crewed mission, which takes off on April 14 aboard the New Shepard rocket.

Others joining Perry include Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, CBS News’ Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

All the women spoke with Elle about their space plans and seem to have one goal in common - they want to take glam up there. “Space is going to finally be glam,” Perry announced.

“We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut,” she added.

This would be New Shepard's 31st launch and 11th human flight.

Women intend to be all glam in space

The women are fully transparent about the fact that they want their makeup, hair and overall look to be in place as they zoom into space. While some might mock them for focussing on beauty on a spaceflight, they themselves find it empowering.

The glam quotient is not limited to Sanchez and Perry, but Bowe, who is an aerospace engineer, and Nguyen are all-in and doing test runs to ensure everything stays in place when the rocket takes off.

Bowe said she has always dreamt of going to space. She is testing out her makeup and hair to check if they will stay intact during the launch. Nguyen, who studied astrophysics at Harvard, said she will be wearing lipstick.

“I think it’s so important for people to see us like that,” she said. “This dichotomy of engineer and scientist, and then beauty and fashion. We contain multitudes. Women are multitudes.”

She added, "The idea of the women looking their best for the flight as a show of female empowerment."

Meanwhile, King was worried about her "lash extensions" surviving the blast-off, to which Sanchez said, "Mine are glued on. They’re good."

Special items in space

All of the women will also be taking something special with them. Bowe said she is carrying the Apollo 12 mission flag that was taken to the moon. While King is taking some music with her, Sanchez will have a stuffed animal from her children's book “The Fly Who Flew to Space."

With Perry in tow, how could there not be any singing? She said in the interview that there would definitely be some crooning in space.

The women will also be carrying out a few experiments during their 11 minutes in space.