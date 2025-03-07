Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly getting ready to marry his longtime fiancée Lauren Sanchez this summer. As per a report in the Daily Mail, the couple will tie the knot this year. Bezos and Sanchez got engaged in May 2023 and their wedding has been a topic of discussion since then.

Earlier reports suggested that the two will get married in Aspen on December 28 last year. However, it didn't happen. The publication quoted a source as saying that the wedding is still "on" and will take place this summer.

Bezos and Sanchez's nuptials are surely not going to be low key and they are likely to have a destination wedding. The source further said that it will be so "big" that "you won't miss this one when it happens".

The report states that the grand affair is likely to happen somewhere in Europe. Sanchez is rumoured to have bought an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.

Bezos and Sanchez's engagement was also not subtle. The tycoon gave his girlfriend a $2.5 million pink diamond ring. Sanchez later admitted that she was surprised to see such a huge rock and she "nearly blacked out". An engagement party followed on his superyacht, Koru. High-profile names, such as Bill Gates and actor Leonardo DiCaprio were in attendance.

Sanchez had talked about her wedding after the engagement. She told Vogue in 2023 that she would be taking Bezos' last name after getting married.

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 26 years before the two called it quits in 2019. Soon reports started circulating that Bezos had a new partner in tow, 55-year-old Sanchez.

Lauren Sanchez is going to space

Lauren Sanchez has something else to look forward to besides the wedding this summer. She will be blasting off to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. Sanchez will be accompanied by five other crew members, all female. The 11-minute sub-orbital flight will also have TV anchor Gayle King and pop star Katy Perry next to Sanchez.