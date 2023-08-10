Is Lil Tay really dead? Internet personality's father declines to confirm news

Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, has died, according to a post on her verified Instagram account. However, the internet personality's father and former manager couldn't confirm whether the young rapper was dead.

The Instagram statement, posted on Wednesday, said her death was sudden, tragic and entirely unexpected. The post also mentioned that her brother, Jason Tian is also dead. Furthermore, the statement said both cases are under probe.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the Instagram statement read. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," it further stated.

Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, told Insider he could not comment on the Instagram post and refused to respond whether his daughter was still alive. He also declined to verify if someone else posted the news about Lil Tay's death on her Instagram.

Lil Tay's former manager, Harry Tsang, could not confirm or deny the news of her death. "Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," Tsang told Insider.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the county medical examiner had no details on a probe into the demise of anyone named Claire Hope. Even the Vancouver Police Department had no reports of her death and was not probing any such case.

Despite the confusion, the word spread swiftly on the internet.

Lil Tay came into the limelight in 2017 for her bold onscreen persona on social media. She used to post pictures with mansions, cars and bundles of cash. She disappeared from the internet after a video leaked with a voice behind the camera feeding her lines.

After the video leak incident, a battle reportedly transpired for her career's future, with her manager, father, and promoter on one side, and her mother, Angela Tian and brother on the other.

After years of inactivity, Lil Tay's Instagram account resurfaced in 2021 with messages purportedly from her brother accusing their father of physical and emotional abuse and taking all of Tay's money. Hope responded to the charges with a stop-and-desist letter to Instagram.

