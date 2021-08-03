India: Bank job advertisement says ‘2021 batch students not eligible’, then clarifies

At a time when those who graduated in 2021 (after an entire year of online classes during the pandemic) are anxious about their career prospects, a newspaper advertisement carried by a Private Bank has alarmed Netizens.

“2021 passed out candidates are not eligible” reads a line in the advertisement, which is inviting graduates (aged below 28) for a walk-in interview in Madurai. It was for a role-based out of the districts in South Tamil Nadu.

The concerned private bank has also issued a clarification and expressed regret regarding this matter.

“This is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria” an HDFC Bank spokesperson told WION.



It was also added that a correct advertisement regarding the walk-in interview was also issued in the newspaper. The latest copy of the advertisement invites Graduates for Walk-in interviews for the role of Branch Sales Officer and mentions that “2021 passed out candidates are also eligible”.

It is understood that the agency responsible for the recruitment drive had not followed due procedure while issuing the initial advertisement. This recruitment drive is said to have taken place in Madurai on Tuesday and candidates who graduated this year were also among those who appeared.





This advertisement has gone viral on social media and instant messaging platforms, at a time when there is a flurry of memes about what is referred to as the “Corona batch”, or those who graduated in 2021.