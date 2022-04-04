'I'm partially to blame': Twitter founder Jack Dorsey regrets...

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in a tweet said the "days of usenet, irc, the web even email (w PGP) were amazing" while adding that he was "partially to blame" for centralising the internet.

"The days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet," Dorsey said, adding, "I realise I'm partially to blame, and regret it."

Dorsey who founded Twitter in 2006 stepped down as CEO of the social networking site last year even as Twitter has become an internet giant. Twitter's role in impacting news coverage has grown over the years even as governments use it to comminate their views and programmes.

Over the years, Twitter posts have reached out to millions of users within seconds sometimes setting standards for social debates and sparking controversies with posts going viral.

After Twitter banned former president Trump from its platform, Dorsey in a tweet had said, "I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban Donald Trump from Twitter", while asking: "Was this correct?"

Dorsey had earlier put across a funding plan for an open source team of architects, engineers and designers to develop an "open and decentralized standard for social media" three years ago while declaring that the "goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard".

Last year Dorsey had said Square was involved in a new business with the "sole goal" of making it easy to create "non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralised financial services with focus on Bitcoin. The Twitter founder is the CEO Square.

