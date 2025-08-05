The central government has consistently clarified that the Aadhar card, the important and basic document in India, is not proof of citizenship. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said to the Supreme Court after the hearing on July 10 that Aadhar doesn't validate the citizenship of any individual.

Other than Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and ration cards, there are other identity-proving documents in India, but these documents also cannot verify one's citizenship.

Now the question is, if the Aadhar card is not an official document that proves Indian citizenship, then what are the documents? Here's a list of all documents based on the government of India that provide valid proof.

1. Valid Indian Passport

Along with a necessary travel document, a passport also allows an Indian national to claim their identity as a citizen of the Republic of India. It is officially considered a valid document for proof of citizenship in the country.

2. Birth Certificate

When a child is born, authorities provide a birth certificate to list the place of birth. It is issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, and signifies a valid and primary proof of citizenship for someone who receives this document within Indian boundaries.

3. Voter ID (EPIC)

Along with passports and birth certificates, the next valid proof of citizenship in India is the Voter ID, or the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC), which can be availed once the individual reaches the voting age.

4. Domicile Certificates