/'How is Ebola going?' Donald Trump asks African journalist when questioned about Rwanda-Congo conflict

US President Donald Trump offered the most bizarre diversion when a reporter from Africa asked about the ongoing Rwanda-Congo conflict. White House correspondent Hariana Verás, the first African journalist accredited to the White House, told Trump that the peace agreement brokered by him between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda was being violated, and asked whether he intended to do anything about it, telling Trump that "Rwanda is still violating."

"You, among many other administrations … you are the only one who started to do something to end the 30-year war in the [Democratic Republic of Congo]," said Verás. The peace deal was signed at the WHite House in December and again in March. However, it hasn't been implemented, with the conflict leaving more than seven million people displaced, as per the Center on Foreign Relations.

“Yeah, we’re going to stop it, if there is a violation, we know about it,” the president said. “We ended the war with Congo and Rwanda, and they both signed it and both agreed, so, well, look, I just heard about it a little while ago; if there’s a problem, we’ll stop it.” Veras told him that she had witnessed "Rwanda killing a lot of Congolese." Trump asked, "And you witnessed that?"

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“Yes, Mr. President,” Verás continued. “And I have evidence.”

Trump deflected at this moment, asking her, "How is Ebola going?" Verás said, "Oh, Ebola is under control," adding she had spoken with the director of the World Health Organization and he said it is under control. "But still, the country needs some help to fight Ebola. But still, the biggest problem is the war."

“I’ll make sure it works out,” Trump said in an unclear tone. “That’s what I do. I make sure things work out," he said, ending the conversation about the war and Ebola.