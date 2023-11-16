Hilton hires with a twist: Asks job seekers to send TikTok videos instead of traditional resumes

The Hilton hotel chain is breaking from conventional hiring practices by urging jobseekers to submit TikTok videos instead of traditional resumes.

The company shared a video on its TikTok account, @hiremehiltonau, outlining the "recruitment process at Hilton" and encouraging applicants to showcase their suitability in a one-minute video, reported the Guardian.

In a 34-second video, Hilton advises potential employees to identify roles of interest and submit a brief video showcasing how they would add to the experience for Hilton guests.

The video tells users to make videos on TikTok, tagging Hilton, and using the hashtag #hiremehilton.

However, Hilton reassures those not on TikTok that traditional written CVs are still accepted through its website.

Luring gen Z workers?

Mary Hogg, Hilton Australasia's regional human resources director, explained that the TikTok pilot aims to attract gen z workers.

“When you need somebody who’s going to have really good interpersonal skills, to be able to handle guest relationships or any of that side of things, you’ve got no idea [if they can do that] from the paper side,” she told the Guardian.

Tom Earls, a partner at Fair Work Lawyers, noted that legally, there is nothing preventing an employer from requesting TikToks as part of the job application process.

Tom Earls, a partner at Fair Work Lawyers, noted that legally, there is nothing preventing an employer from requesting TikToks as part of the job application process.

However, he stressed on the need for employers to ensure that such requirements do not unreasonably impact applicants, potentially leading to age discrimination or other ethical concerns.

In 2021, TikTok initiated a similar programme, #TikTokResumes, encouraging applicants to showcase their skills through videos resembling a "personal essay" with looped-in audio.