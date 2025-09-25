/Highest carbon emissions by country: China ranks first, who else make the List? — Details inside

China President Xi Jinping announced in a high-level climate summit on Wednesday (Sept 24) that China will cut carbon emissions by 7-10 per cent by 2035. Currently, China is the world’s largest carbon-polluting nation. While announcing the goal, Xi also said that China plans to increase its installed capacity of wind and solar power within the next 10 years.

He added that the installed capacity of wind and solar power will be more than six times. In addition, China has also decided to bolster non-fossil fuels' share in domestic energy consumption to over 30 per cent, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

In the meantime, Xi urged all the developed countries to take the lead in advancing stronger climate measures, indirectly pointing at the United States for moving away from the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate.

“Green and low-carbon transformation is the trend of our times. Despite some countries going against the trend, the international community should stay on the right track, maintain unwavering confidence, unwavering action, and undiminished efforts,” Xi said, calling for increased global climate cooperation.

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed climate change as a 'con job' and criticised both the European Union and China for investing heavily in renewable energy. Even after decades of debate, climate change is worsening, global temperatures are edging closer to dangerous tipping points, while greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb at record levels.

List of the most polluting countries worldwide till 2023

According to data in Statista, China was the largest carbon polluter in the world in 2023, having released 11.9 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide (GtCO₂). After China, the US was the second-biggest emitter, with 4.9 GtCO₂ in 2023; however, since 2010, its CO₂ emissions had declined by 13 per cent. Whereas the CO₂ emissions of China have increased by more than 38 per cent in the same period.