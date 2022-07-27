Headstrong or crazy? Man lands his 'dream job' at Google in 40th attempt

People online are being inspired by the story of a man who never gave up and eventually landed a job at Google, his dream company. Tyler Cohen applied at the tech giant not once or twice, but a whopping 39 times. A man is currently rejoicing after being accepted at his 40th attempt after being turned down 39 times by his "dream company," Google. Tyler Cohen acknowledges that by continuing to apply to Google despite numerous rejections, he erred on the side of lunacy. On LinkedIn, he posted a screenshot of his correspondence history with the internet giant, which displays communications going back to 2019.

"There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have, "said the San Francisco-based Cohen, who will presumably resign from his role as Associate Manager-Strategy & Ops at DoorDash to join Google.

"39 rejections, 1 acceptance," he added, alongside the hashtags # google # acceptedoffer # application and # noogler, which is Google's term for new hires.

More than 36,000 people have reacted to Cohen's post, and there have been hundreds more comments. Google itself saw the message and responded from its verified LinkedIn account to welcome Cohen to the team.

"What a journey it's been, Tyler! It was definitely time," wrote Google.

While the majority of LinkedIn users applauded the newly recruited "noogler," other people questioned whether Cohen's hiring after 39 attempts indicated more about Google's hiring procedures than Cohen's abilities.

