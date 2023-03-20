Haj 2023 Last date of application today: Check how to register for Haj 2023, extended last date & eligibility

Haj 2023: Haj Committee of India started the registration for Haj 2023 applications on February 10. Earlier, the last date for the Haj 2023 application submission was March 10. However, the Haj Committee of India has extended the date for application from March 10 to March 20. Interested pilgrims who wish to attend Haj 2023 can apply online from the official website, hajcommittee.gov.in.

The Haj is a pilgrimage for Muslims to their most sacred place, Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has restored India's Haj quota pre-Covid levels at 1.75 lakhs in a bilateral agreement between the two countries.

Haj, a pilgrimage to 'Kaaba' or House of Allah, is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims. It is one of the five pillars of Islam. The Government of India subsidises airfare to pilgrims going for Haj. On February 6, the Ministry of Minority Affairs announced a new Haj policy, removing the Haj 2023 application form cost and reducing the package cost per pilgrim by ₹50,000.

Here's how to register for Haj 2023 and everything you need to know.

How To Register for Haj 2023?

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Haj Committee of India, hajcommitee.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click HAJ 2023 on the tab and select 'Online Application Form.'

STEP 3: Click on New Registration and enter all the required details. Then, click on register.

STEP 4: A confirmation message will appear on the screen after you enter the OTP.

STEP 5: Enter the User ID (your mobile number) and password.

STEP 6: Fill out the Haj Application Form with the required details.

STEP 7: Click on submit after filling in the details.

STEP 8: Upload the required documents like passport size photograph, passport first page, passport last page, address proof, and vaccine certificate.

STEP 9: Click on 'Final Submission.' After this, you will receive an alert message.

STEP 10: Download your application form by clicking on 'Download HAJ2023'.

Haj 2023: Eligibility

Here are some points to note before a pilgrim applies for Haj 2023.

1. A person who has performed Haj earlier in life through HCoI cannot apply for Haj 2023. Exceptions are permitted categories of Mehrams and those accompanying a 70+ pilgrim based on an appropriate solemn declaration and undertaking,

2. If authorities find a person who furnished false information, they will disqualify them from any stage without refunding the deposited money.

3. Women above 45 years of age who do not have a male Mehram are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more, given they have permission from their school of thought.

4. The HCoI gives priority to pilgrims above 70 years. The order of priority is 70+ category, ladies travelling without their Mehram, and general category.

Haj 2023: Last date