/Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: 7 facts about the ninth Sikh guru you should know

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas or Martyrdom Day is observed annually on 24th November. This day commemorates the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadar, whose actions deeply shaped the course of Sikhism. He laid down his life to safeguard a core human right: the freedom to practice one's religion or faith without interference.

Guru Tegh Bahadar's bravery underscored the need to uphold one's principles and protect the rights of others. The event stands as a significant milestone in Sikh history and a lasting emblem of the Sikh values of courage, conviction, and compassion.

7 facts about the ninth Sikh Guru you should know

Add WION as a Preferred Source

1. Early life of Guru Tegh Bahadar

Born in Amritsar in 1621 as Tyaga Mal, Guru Tegh Bahadur was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. Renamed after showing bravery in battle, he mastered Sikh traditions, archery, and horseback riding, and studied scriptures like the Vedas and Upanishads. He married Mata Gujri in 1632. Growing up in the Sikh spiritual centre shaped his future as a revered leader.

2. Stay at the ancestral village

In the 1640s, Guru Hargobind’s family, including Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri, moved to the prosperous village of Bakala. After Guru Hargobind’s death, Tegh Bahadur stayed there with his mother and wife. This peaceful period marked an important transition, as Bakala later became the place where he would be recognised and elevated as the ninth Sikh Guru.

3. Guruship

After Guru Har Krishan died in 1664, confusion arose as many in Bakala claimed guruship. Trader Baba Makhan Shah Labana identified the true Guru by testing his vow of 500 coins, which only Tegh Bahadur detected. A Sikh congregation formally appointed him the ninth Guru, with Diwan Durga Mal presiding over the ceremony, ending the uncertainty.

4. Works Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur made significant contributions to Sikh scripture. He enriched Sikh scripture with 116 shabads and 15 ragas, including the Shloks in the Guru Granth Sahib. Additionally, his followers, known as bhagats, created 782 bani compositions related to Sikhism. Guru Tegh Bahadur's writings explore themes like God’s nature, human conduct, suffering, dignity, service, and liberation. His contributions provide profound insights into Sikh philosophy and continue shaping Sikh spiritual thought.

5. Journey

To spread Guru Nanak’s (the first Sikh guru) teachings, Guru Tegh Bahadur travelled widely across India, visiting cities such as Dhaka, Mathura, Assam, Agra, and Varanasi. He established wells and langars to aid the poor, and many places he visited became historic Sikh sites. His message attracted followers, including Mughal opponents, ultimately contributing to the circumstances that led to his execution in 1675.

6. Martyrdom

Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed in Delhi in 1675 by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for refusing to accept Aurangzeb's rule, forced conversion and defending religious freedom. The sites of his execution and cremation are now revered as Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Additionally, the contributions of Guru Tegh Bahadur to the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, are highly valued. His resistance preserved the dignity of oppressed communities and inspired generations to uphold justice. His sacrifice is commemorated annually on November 24.

7. Memorials