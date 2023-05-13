Gucci reincarnation: 7-year-old prodigy dressmaker claims to be renowned fashion designer in past life

When you were four, what did you want to be when you grew up? An astronaut, a superhero, or a unicorn? Most of us had big dreams inspired by our favourite cartoons, comics or storybook. But a seven-year-old boy has surprised the world by not just dreaming of becoming a famous designer but becoming one. The plot twist: his dreams are inspired by his past life, he says.

Max Alexander, a first-grader claims he was the renowned fashion designer Gucci in his past life, and his dreams in this one are inspired by his work and passion in his previous birth.

While you may not be a believer when it comes to reincarnation, nothing can deny the talent this seven-year-old possesses.

The little boy who started designing and creating clothes when he was only four years old told People magazine that "I actually was, Gucci." The magazine reports that these words were said, "with confidence". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Alexander Fashion Designer (@couture.to.the.max) × His mom Sherri Madison told the magazine that she didn't initially discover his talent or his interest in dressmaking.

"I didn't notice. He told us. We were at dinner during the lockdown, and he just literally announced, 'I need a mannequin,'" she recalled during the interview.

"He was very serious. No laughing. I was like, 'Okay, I've never seen you interested in fashion. What are you talking about?' He said, 'That's because I don't have a mannequin. If you get me a mannequin, I'll show you. I'm a dressmaker.'"

Sherri who works as a cardboard artist made Max his first mannequin out of cardboard. Now, Max has several professional ones and buyers for his designs include celebrities like Sharon Stone.



Max's drive for the designs, as per his mother, is the desire to help women feel beautiful.

"He wants women to feel beautiful and that's the drive behind it," she told People magazine adding, "He's never expressed any interest in wearing the dresses himself. He doesn't make men's wear. He really wants women of all sizes to feel beautiful."

To date, Max has sold more than a hundred of his designs internationally and has even held his fashion shows. As per his mother, he hopes to one day "be the head of the house of Gucci or he wants to have his own atelier, Couture to the Max Italian."

(With inputs from agencies)



