Google collaborates with White House to release a new virtual tour. Check feature here

On the occasion of National Civics Day, the White House, Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture have launched a new virtual tour of the famous mansion.

Every year Americans celebrate National Civics Day on Oct 27.

The updated virtual tour is part of a mission by First Lady Jill Biden to make the White House accessible to as many people as possible. Biden, a longtime community college professor, hopes teachers will use it to educate students about the White House and its history, said Elizabeth Alexander, her spokesperson.

“Not everyone can make the trip to Washington, DC, to tour the White House, so she's bringing the White House to them,” Alexander said.

The tour video is available on the White House website, Google Arts & Culture page and Google Maps.

What's new in the updated virtual tour?

This virtual tour of the White House by Google is the first to have audio captions for those with disabilities. Carlos Elizondo, the White House social secretary, narrates the captions, which appear on the screen and provide visitors with background information on each of the rooms.

For the first time, Spanish translation is also available on the Google virtual tour of the White House.

The virtual tour opens with a short video of President Joe Biden and the first lady welcoming visitors. This is the same greeting that plays for those who visit in person at the White House Visitors Center.

Google Street View technology was used to capture the imagery, starting at the East Wing Entrance and moving through all rooms on the public tour route, including the library, the China Room, the Green, Blue and Red rooms, the East Room and the State Dining Room.

The tour was created using Google Arts & Culture’s storytelling tool. Ben Gomes, senior vice president of learning and sustainability at Google, said, "The mission of its arts and culture division is to open the world’s culture to people everywhere."