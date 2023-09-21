GlobalGoals: Check date, history, theme & significance of International Day of Peace 2023

International Peace Day 2023: The International Day of Peace (IDP) or World Peace Day is celebrated worldwide on September 21 of every year. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), dedicated to promoting peace among the countries, strengthening the idea of peace and fostering a non-violence culture.

The day is dedicated to educating people about the importance of coexistence and conflict prevention.

It is represented with a dove and the olive branch. The 'dove' represents peace and freedom, while the 'olive branch' has been a traditional symbol of peace since ancient times.

Here's the history, theme and significance of International Peace Day 2023:

History and Theme:

The International Day of Peace was established on 30 September 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Almost two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of "non-violence and cease-fire."

The first IDP was celebrated on 21 September 1982 and marked a significant step towards promoting peace and raising awareness about the importance of peacekeeping efforts across the world. However, in 2001 the date was officially declared as September 21.

The theme for this year's International Peace Day is "Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals." It aims to recognise individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.

Fostering peace means contributing to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieving them by creating a peaceful culture for everyone.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarisation."

Significance:

The International Day of Peace aims to remind people of the UN's commitment to peace and a conflict-free world. It encourages people to work together and toward a more peaceful world.

The day continues to be an important hand for promoting understanding and cooperation among people and nations as the UN believes that true peace is just not about the absence of violence but also the "building of societies where all members feel that they can flourish."

(With inputs from agencies)

