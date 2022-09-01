Girl sharing name with Amazon's 'Alexa' faces teasing, parents change her name

Technology helps and it hurts. More so for a little girl named Alexa. The name, also shared by Amazon's smart speakers to which we can give voice commands was a personal hell for the little one. So much so that just to make her friends stop teasing her, Alexa's parents applied to the authorities for a name change.

The girl lives with her family in Germany's Goettingen. Her parents named her Alexa just when Amazon's smart speakers were taking over the market. And once the device was massively popular, so began the days of misery for the little girl.

Her friend started commanding her in a teasing manner. To ask Amazon's smart speakers to play something, a user needs to say "Alexa" followed by the command.

Little Alexa had a hard time in kindergarten with kids making fun of her. She even got teased when she was swimming. Even a stranger said, "Alexa, dance for me" on knowing the name of the little girl.

With an intention to provide their daughter relief from all the teasing, her parents applied for a name change with city authorities. Their first request was rejected. The parents then approached the courts.

As per a report in the New York Post, court officials agreed that the child was “emotionally burdened” because of what she had to face.

“The name is not only apt to form a pun, but rather invites the issuing of insulting and demeaning orders,” the court found.

In a big relief, the court granted Alexa's parents permission to change her name. Local media has not yet revealed what her new name would be.

