Several words, though not present in the English dictionary have become commonplace in the English language and are being used widely by people across the world. So, words like "class" and "spice bag" have been added to the Oxford English dictionary (OED) in in its latest update. Though, 'class' already existed in the English language, it has developed a new meaning.

While incorporating the words OED said, these words would be coined as "untranslatable" but since they are used often by people who speak English alongside other languages, they have become a part of their English vocabulary. The latest addition of words are from Ireland, to South Africa and even the Philippines.

Gigil - Philippines

'Alamak' and 'gigil' are part of a list of words that do not have English equivalents. Gigil is taken from the Tagalog language of the Philippines, which according to the Oxford Dictionary means "feeling so intense that it gives us the irresistible urge to tightly clench our hands, grit our teeth, and pinch or squeeze whomever or whatever it is we find so adorable". This word can either be used as a noun or an adjective.

While Alamak, colloquially used in Singapore and Malaysia to convey surprise or outrage has also been added to the list.

Irish-English words

A few Irish-English words like Ludraman - a colloquial and derogatory term for lazy or unproductive, Blaa - the name of a soft white bread roll dusted with flour, Class, Mineral, Debs, To act the maggot, Morto, Spice Bag have also been included by the Oxford Dictionary.

Yoh!

A few words from South Africa have also been incorporated in the updated list. 'Yoh', an imitative utterance is one of the word add to the dictionary. It is a “cry or exclamation” which is used to express various emotions or reactions, such as surprise, wonder, admiration, shock, or distress,” Danica Salazar, OED executive editor said, according to The Independent.