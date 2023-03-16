GATE Results 2023 to be declared today: How to download? Check result time, cut-off score and marking scheme

Gate results 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) is all set to declare the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today after 4 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exam can download their results from the candidate portal. The GATE scorecard 2023 will be made available on March 21 at the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination that offers admission to MTech and doctoral programmes at institutes accepting GATE scores. The GATE 2023 exam was conducted by the institute on February 4, 5, 12, and 13, 2023, in two shifts for 82 combinations of papers.

How to check GATE 2023 results?

Candidates will need to provide their registration ID, email ID, and password to access and download their GATE 2023 results from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login portal. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores, based on which the results are declared. Here’s how you can check GATE 2023 results:

Step 1: To check GATE 2023 results, candidates must visit the website: https://gate.iitk.ac.in/

Step 2: Open the home page, and click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter input credentials.

Step 4: Check the results. You can also download it.

GATE 2023 results date and time

The GATE results will be announced around 4 PM today. Approximately 6.8 lakh applicants who registered and took the GATE exam 2023 will be able to view the results.

GATE 2023 cut-off

The minimum score needed to pass the test is the GATE cut-off score for 2023. For each of the 29 disciplines, a different cut-off mark will apply.

GATE 2023 marking scheme