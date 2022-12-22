Dog found 1600 miles away in Kansas, reunites with family during Christmas season

It is a Christmas miracle that Zeppelin, a three-year-old German shepherd mix who went missing last year, is about to reunite with his family.

A few weeks ago, Zeppelin's owner Sandra O'Neil received a call from the company that makes the microchip implanted in the dog. They informed her that someone found him wandering on a woman's property in Kansas, 1,600 miles from his hometown, California, NPR reported.

The Alsation mix went missing more than a year ago in West Sacramento, California. O'Neil was in shock as she got the news of his homecoming.

O'Neil named her dog after her favourite band, Led Zeppelin. She said that he is a friendly dog and used to visit a construction site near the house where workers used to give him treats. After getting pets and treats, he would come home, or the owner fetched him. However, one evening, O'Neil could not find Zeppelin anywhere, not even in his regular zones.

After many unsuccessful inquiries, she turned to Facebook. In addition, she held onto the fact that Zeppelin was a microchipped dog and hoped for the German shepherd to return.

Mary Hastings, a Californian woman volunteered to drive Zeppelin home.

The family have missed having him around and is delighted to have him back. During the press conference, the family expressed gratitude towards Mary for her help.

Before he went missing, Zeppelin fathered a litter of puppies. They were only a few weeks old when he disappeared. O'Neil kept two of them, Angus and Sweet Pea, while she gave away the most.

