/Seduction and secrets: Former sex spy exposes how romance scams are luring techies to spill the beans

A woman who used to lure and trap high-profile tech executives to steal trade secrets has revealed the tactics such sex spies use. Originally from Russia, the former sex spy defected after she fell in love with an intelligence target, the New York Post reported. In an exclusive report, the publication revealed the romance scams and manufactured intimacy deployed by these spies. Aliia Roza told The Post that she was trained to seduce and manipulate men in roles that could benefit the country the spies worked for. This comes after the Times of London reported that China and Russia used attractive female agents to entrap tech executives. She detailed how the spies lured the men and got them to spill trade secrets.

Roza said they manipulate the target in different ways, especially by toying with their emotions. They establish trust by making several appearances without actually making contact. “You might show up at their coffee shop, their gym, or just keep liking their posts. When you finally meet, their brain already trusts you," she said. Once they become familiar, that is when they go in for the kill. “They pretend to be weak or alone: ‘My parents were killed, I’m a student, I’m broke.’ It triggers the hero instinct. Every man wants to feel like the rescuer," she said. They get intimate by showering them with compliments, even sending intimate photos. They use a technique called the “milk technique,” which involves creating fake accounts on social media, following one of their friends, and faking mutual contacts.

Sex spies create doubt in their targets' minds

The sex spies then try to create doubt in their minds, by making them question the people and things around them. “She’ll say, ‘Your boss doesn’t appreciate you; your colleagues use you.’ It creates a bond where you feel you understand each other — and the rest of the world is bad.” Later, they try to threaten them by saying that if they don't give the desired information, they'll leave them forever. Roza says that most of these techies are alone and isolated, and mostly lack female attention. So they do not want the woman to leave. “There’s a gap in between female interaction. And then it’s much easier for a female to target you," Roza said.

Some even marry their prey

They preyed mostly on single men, and even lived with, sometimes even married them. Roza said she was mostly sent to Europe and the United Kingdom on such missions. She decided to reveal her past since she is trying to gain legal status in the US following her lawyer's advice. Roza told The Post that her aim now is to educate the public about manipulation tactics across work, dating and social media.