US President Donald Trump set the internet on speculation on Tuesday (June 10) that he was wearing a Foley catheter, a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine that is collected into a bag, as he was people noticed a strange bulge in his pants. The theory circulated on the social media platform X when a few photos of the US president at the UFC championship fight in New Jersey and at the White House.

The photos sparked theories online that the 78-year-old might be wearing a catheter.

"Trump appears to be wearing leg braces and possibly a catheter. The weakness on his right side has been pretty evident for a number of years. And the bruising on his right hand might be caused by his receiving infusion therapy of some sort. Common with a Parkinson’s type disease," a user on X, Dave, wrote.

"Trump is absolutely wearing a Foley catheter. It’s a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine into a bag strapped to the leg. That line down his pants? Not a crease. It’s tubing," another internet user said.

Meanwhile, some of the users on X tagged Elon Musk’s Grok as the AI to explain the photos.

"There's no evidence Donald Trump has "Bungalow Legs," a humorous, non-medical term. Social media posts speculate about a bulge in his trouser leg, suggesting a catheter or brace, but his April 2025 medical report states he's in "excellent health" with no such issues," Grok responded to the prompt.

“The bulge could be wrinkles or lighting. Without verified medical evidence, these claims remain unconfirmed. Treat online health rumors about public figures with skepticism, as they often lack credible backing,” the AI assistant added.

Grok gave a similar response to all the X users who raised this question.