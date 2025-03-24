Many find solace in travelling, and UK's Monica Scott has taken it to a whole new level, as described in her latest social media post. Scott's recent 'extreme day trip' post went viral, and the internet has been buzzing about this latest travel trend that is catching on. These are compact and meticulously planned day trips with crisp itineraries.

Talking to news outlet BBC, Scott said, "My first few extreme day trips were to Ireland when I had clients over there." The 37-year-old would have regular work trips, and it was during these that she thought she could explore places in short durations as well.

"I'd quite often pop over for a one- or two-hour meeting and come home. Then I realised I could stay [a bit longer] and make a full day of it," she added.

In her recent social media post, she said, "Extreme day trips are exhausting, so factor this in for the following day." She highlights how these trips let you come back home by night. "Finally, enjoy having an incredible adventure but also sleeping in your own bed the same night!"

Scott gave tips to those who want to try exploring through day trips.

1. Use Skyscanner to find flights using the ‘Everywhere’ function. I find booking 6-8 weeks in advance is cheapest, and it’s best to search by date, not destination.

2. Dublin, Belfast or Cork are easy places for your first extreme day trip. As you get more confident and realise how fun it is, then you might want to go further.

Is this a hack to maintain work like balance?



Least the trend can do is motivate more to travel and explore places in their vicinity, and a little planning can go a long way.