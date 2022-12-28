Ertuğrul actor Burak Özçivit and wife Fariye Evcen are expecting second child, actor announces with a picture

Osman Bey actor Burak Özçivit announces second child with actor wife, Fariye Evcen. The actor, Burak revealed on his official Instagram on Tuesday that he and his wife are expecting their second child. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of his wife Fahriye Evcen, who is a German-born Turkish actress.

Burak has more than 22 million followers on his Instagram and the picture that he shared announcing the pregnancy news of his wife was liked by millions of people within a few hours. Burak is currently playing Osman Bey in a history TV series "Kurulus: Osman" which is a sequel to the hit Turkish period drama, "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The most loved couple in Turkish showbiz already has a son named Karan. He recently also celebrated their son's birthday with full galore.

The actress, Fahriye Evcen, who is preparing to become a mother for the second time often shares her pregnancy photos with her Instagram family. Here are a few such pictures:

On the other hand, the couple also keeps sharing their lovely moments with their son Karan, recently they all went to a shopping mall where all three can be seen enjoying Christmas decorations. Here are a few pictures of the couple with their son: