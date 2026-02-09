/Epstein Files: German countess asked Epstein about 'having a baby' with her, email reveals

German countess Nicole Junkermann is in the Epstein Files and is said to have an intimate friendship with the paedophile. Emails sent by her show that she asked him about "having a baby". The email sent on June 10, 2010, carries the subject "Will you have a baby with me?", with the body text reading "Where is the best place to do so?" While the receiver's name has been redacted in this message, the same email was forwarded by Junkermann to Epstein on June 15, documents show. According to reports, Junkermann and Epstein knew each other for more than two decades and exchanged hundreds of emails. Records show that she used her relations with Epstein to further her career. Junkermann is a venture capitalist based in London and met high-profile figures, including French banker Ariane de Rothschild and Leon Black, the billionaire private equity tycoon, through Epstein.

Flight logs show that Junkermann took Epstein’s plane on several occasions, dates going as far back as 2002. The first record of interaction in the files released by the Department of Justice is from May 2009. At this time, Epstein was serving time in prison for procuring minors for prostitution. Two months later, he was released and completed his sentence under house arrest. In one of the emails, she referred to Epstein as “Mr Wonderful”. They discussed plans to meet up and talk to each other on the phone, as shown in the emails. An email from 2012, Epstein says he has “spent time trying to give you my best advice”. He later accused Junkermann of showing no “small sign of a two-way street [sic] … not one intersting [sic] person, gesture”.

Epstein lobboed for Nicole Junkermann

She accused Epstein of having "selective memory", and tells him that she gave him “cashmere bathrobe” and “your jewelery [sic] which you did not appreciate”. Epstein offers her a job, to which Junkermann replied, “Do you trust me?” The sex offender asked, “Any reason I shouldn’t?” Being close to Epstein led her to secure a nomination for the Young Global Leaders programme run by the World Economic Forum. The paedophile also helped her with advice, helping her out with an investment in Carbyne, an Israeli tech firm backed by former prime minister Ehud Barak. It is not known whether she was aware of all of Epstein's sex offences. Emails also show that the two were close to each other. The Countess responded to a letter written by Epstein's lawyers in 2019, saying, “Cross fingers it is just a wave, and it goes away again ... bad timing on the whole Me Too.”

Epstein Junkermann email Photograph: (Department of Justice)