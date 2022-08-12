Endangered baby giraffe born at Chester Zoo gives conservationists hope

The Chester Zoo in Cheshire welcomed a new guest, and it is great news for an extremely rare animal species. The zoo saw the birth of a Rothschild's giraffe - the sub-species of giraffe which is found mostly in Africa and are just 2500 in number at the moment. The zoo named the giraffe Stanley after Mount Stanley in Uganda – the area which is considered to be the natural habitat of the giraffes.

"Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat... A rare BABY GIRAFFE has been born, and our cameras captured every moment. Stay tuned to our channels. Tomorrow we'll reveal the calf's name," Chester Zoo posted on social media along with the video of the giraffe’s birth.

The giraffe was born inside the zoo on Saturday and according to the authorities, the calf was around six feet tall. The baby giraffe was born to Orla, an old resident of the giraffe habitat.

With the number of Rothschild giraffes going down around the world, the zoo authorities were extremely happy after the 14-year-old Orla gave birth of Stanley.

"Mum-to-be Orla was stood next to Dagmar, another experienced mum, for the delivery as she readied herself for the final push. Her calf then arrived at the world with quite the bump, causing the rest of the herd to jump to their feet,” Sarah Roffe, giraffe team manager at the zoo, told BBC.

“While tiny in comparison to mum Orla, her new arrival was born already towering above us at 6ft tall and weighing a hefty 72kg! Following the dramatic birth, it’s vitally important that the calf gets to its feet quickly and ventures over to mum for its first feed – it’s these precious early moments that help to cement that special bond between the two of them,” she added.