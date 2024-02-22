Elusive 'Lost Bird' unseen for 20 years, captured on Camera for the first time in Africa

Rarely spotted yellow-crested Helmetshrike, cientifically known as Prionops alberti, is a native to the Albertine Rift, a region nestled in the eastern mountains of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its sighting has primarily been scarce due to its remote habitat and the persistent conflicts in the area.

Recently, a team of scientists from the University of Texas at El Paso embarked on a six-week expedition to the Itombwe Massif, a mountain range in eastern Congo, in search of this elusive species. Led by Harvey and Professor of Biological Sciences Eli Greenbaum, the researchers scoured a vast expanse of 75 miles through the rugged terrain, meticulously documenting various bird species and other wildlife inhabiting the remote area.

Their efforts finally paid off when they stumbled upon the unmistakable sight of the yellow-crested helmetshrike. They were thrilled to discover 18 of these birds scattered across different parts of the mountain range. Described as "noisy and active groups" within the forest, the birds exhibited their distinct bright yellow crests, which served as the key identifying feature for the scientists.

Despite the historical conflict and instability in the Albertine Rift, recent improvements in the region's security allowed the researchers to explore the area. However, the species still faces threats within its forest habitat, underscoring the importance of continued conservation efforts.

“Right now is a golden opportunity to protect these tropical forests so that we don’t lose species like the helmetshrike before they are known and studied,” Professor Harvey pointed out.

With the rediscovery of these birds, researchers are keen to commence conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding the species.