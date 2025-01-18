Elon Musk has become the butt of many jokes for his "fake" gaming and "fragile ego" after video game enthusiasts mocked the Donald Trump advisor following a disastrous performance in a livestream.

Musk, a self-proclaimed top-class gamer, recently live-streamed a gameplay after which he is facing humiliating accusation of faking it as a skilled gamer.

The drama was fanned further by a popular Twitch streamer called Asmongold whom Musk has now unfollowed.

What happened?

Musk, last week, streamed himself playing "Path of Exile 2" boasting that he has one of the highest-ranked characters in the game and inviting scrutiny from seasoned gamers — which he did receive. Gamers noticed that Musk was making rookie mistakes and seemed unfamiliar with basic game mechanics, which he should be familiar with given the advanced level of his avatar in the game.

This soon led to people suggesting that he had hired help to achieve the level and pretty much demolished Musk's elite gamer persona.

Taking it a step further. Asmongold posted a video titled "Massive Elon Musk Scandal" in which he alleged that the Tesla CEO was "almost certainly having his Path of Exile 2 (PoE2) account boosted". He also challenged Musk to prove that he had reached that level himself.

Asmongold's rebuke did not go well with the World's richest man who then unfollowed the Twitch streamer. Soon after Asmongold also lost his blue tick on X (of which Elon Musk is the owner).

Musk then went on to try and discredit Asmongold by posting a private conversation with the streamer: "Asmon behaves like a maverick 'independent'...But in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man."

Asmongold DMs LEAKED by Elon Musk after being accused of account sharing in a video game.



Asmon was also unverified briefly, but is now verified again. pic.twitter.com/5X8OMZVdpL — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 16, 2025

Unfortunately for Musk, this led to netizens attaching a Community Note to his post which noted that Asmongold does not have "bosses".

This whole episode also led to a public shaming, with netizens calling Musk a "man-child" and lampooning him for his fragile ego.

