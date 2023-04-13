Eid Al Fitr 2023 holiday: UAE announces long weekend break for private and public sector

Eid Al Fitr 2023 holiday: The UAE government has announced the official holiday for Eid Al Fitr. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) of UAE has declared private sector employees could get five days off during the festival. As per Khaleej Times, the holidays will last from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 as per the Islamic calendar. Ramadan 29 falls on Thursday, April 20.

Check Eid Al Fitr holiday details in UAE

The holiday could last for four or five days, depending on when the moon is spotted. The Eid break begins on Ramadan 29, that is April 20. On the same day, UAE’s moon-sighting committee will confirm the dates of the Eid holidays. If the moon is spotted on the night of April 20, then April 21 will be the first day of Eid. That will give residents and employees of private and public sector employees a four-day holiday.

However, if the moon is not spotted on the night of April 20, then April 22 will be taken as the first day of the Eid festival. In that case, residents will enjoy a 5-day-long break.

The most likely scenario is that people will get Eid break from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23. This year, according to astronomical estimations, Ramadan will last for 29 days. In most Islamic nations, including the UAE, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is anticipated to fall on Friday, April 21, meaning there will be a four-day holiday for locals.

Same holiday break for the public and private sector

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) of UAE had announced that both public and private sector employees will get the same number of holidays for the Eid festival. It means that both private and public sector employees will most likely get a 4-day long break.

Eid Al Fitr full holiday list (Most likely scenario)

April 20, Thursday

April 21, Friday

April 22, Saturday

April 23, Sunday