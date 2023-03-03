Dr Seuss Birth Anniversary: An author who redefined children's books -Know everything about his life

Dr Seuss was the pen name of Theodor Seuss Geisel, an American writer and illustrator born on March 2, 1904, and who passed away on September 24, 1991. He was best known for his children's books, which are characterized by their imaginative characters, humorous rhymes, and whimsical illustrations. Some of Dr Seuss's most famous works include "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," "Oh, the Places You'll Go!," and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"

He wrote and illustrated more than 60 books during his career, which spanned over five decades. Dr Seuss's books have been translated into numerous languages and have sold millions of copies worldwide. His stories continue to be popular among children and adults alike and have been adapted into numerous films, television shows, and stage productions.

When and where was Dr Seuss born?

Dr Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, was born on March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts, United States.

Where did Dr Seuss go to college?

Dr Seuss attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he became the editor-in-chief of the college's humour magazine called "Jack-O-Lantern." He graduated from Dartmouth in 1925 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature.

How many books did Dr Seuss write and illustrate?

Dr Seuss wrote and illustrated over 60 books during his career. Some of his most famous works include "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish," "Oh, the Places You'll Go!," and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" His books have been translated into more than 20 languages and have sold millions of copies worldwide.

What was the last book written by Dr Seuss?

The last book that Dr Seuss wrote and illustrated himself before he passed away was "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" It was published in 1990, and it has since become a popular gift for graduates and others embarking on new adventures. After Dr Seuss's death in 1991, some other books that were based on his earlier sketches and writings were published posthumously, but they were not written by him.

What caused the death of Dr Seuss?

The cause of his death was cancer. Specifically, he had been diagnosed with oral cancer, which eventually spread to his throat. He was 87 years old at the time of his death.

