/Dozens of snack products in US recalled nationwide after Salmonella Contamination alert

A major Salmonella recall has affected dozens of widely consumed snack products, with concerns over an infected ingredient that resulted in the removal of several items, including popcorn, chips, nuts, and other packaged grocery items from store shelves. The recall has been linked to milk powder supplied by California Dairies used in various brand-name products and snacks, particularly in seasonings.



According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the potentially contaminated powdered milk and buttermilk were voluntarily recalled on April 20. As of Friday, at least 12 products have been impacted by the recall, though officials indicated that additional items could still be identified. Most of the affected products were distributed through retailers and grocery stores across the country.



Separately, the FDA recently announced another Salmonella-related recall involving 12 flavours of the popular chocolate brand Spring & Mulberry. However, that recall appears to involve a different supplier, and it remains unclear whether it is connected to the California Dairies incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Products related to the California Dairies salmonella recall:

Ghirardelli Chocolate Powders:

30lb. Chocolate Flavored Frappe

30lb. Classic White Frappe

4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk

6/3lb. Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder

6/3 12lb. White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder

6/3 lb. Vanilla Frappe Mix

6/3 12b. Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

6/3 12lb. Classic White Frappe Mix

10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix

10# Classic White Frappe Mix

6/312lb. White Mocha Frappe Mix

6/3 12lb. Mocha Frappe Mix

6/3 12lb. Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix

Utz Chips:

1.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2.5oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

8oz Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2.5oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

8oz Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

1.5oz Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)

2oz Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

2oz Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip

2oz Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Nuts and Trail Mix:

30 oz. Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix

23 oz. Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix

36 oz. Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix

30 oz. Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix

16 oz. Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix

16 oz. Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix

7.5 oz. Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix

8 oz. Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix

Pork Rinds and Seasonings:

3 ounce bottles Pork King Good Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning

1.75 ounce bags of Pork King Good Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds

7 ounce bags of Pork King Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds

Giant Eagle Pita Chips:

Baked Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb

Popcorn and Popcorn Seasonings:

1.6 oz Wildlife Seasoning Sour Cream & Onion Popcorn Topping

Williams Sonoma-branded Popcorn Sampler Gift Box with White Cheddar Seasoning

Fireworks Popcorn Poppings & Toppings gift set containing with White Cheddar Seasoning

Frozen Pizzas:

16.4 ounce Culinary Circle Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Frozen Pizza

Great Value Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Frozen Pizza

Great Value Stuffed Chicken Bacon Ranch Frozen Pizza

18.5 ounce Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Frozen Breakfast Pizza

17.15 ounce Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Frozen Breakfast Pizza

Meanwhile, no reports of injuries or adverse health effects were found related to the items. All those who purchased the products were advised to throw them away or return them for a refund.