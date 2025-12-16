In a very rare occurrence in Indian politics, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday (Dec 16) apologised to the citizens for the ongoing air crisis in the national capital, saying that it is "impossible" for any elected government to bring down air pollution in a short span of 9 to 10 months. His apology comes a day after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was greeted with AQI, AQI chants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Lionel Messi's GOAT tour.

“I apologise to the people of Delhi for the rising air pollution. We are working consistently to reduce it day by day. No government can completely control pollution levels within nine to ten months,” Sirsa said while addressing a press conference.

The minister blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the air pollution and said that the BJP government is making sustained efforts to tackle pollution, but could not fix the damage in such a short span.

"We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day. This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are working to fix it," he said.

Registering a marginal improvement from Monday, Delhi's overall AQI on Tuesday stood at 378, falling in the "very poor' category. Despite the slight dip, pollution levels remained dangerously high across large parts of the national capital, and a dense blanket of toxic smog enveloped the city, severely reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents on Tuesday morning.

Over the past three days, Delhi's AQI has sustained in the 'severe 'category, which experts believe can cause serious harm to the respiratory and heart functions of the human body. The authorities enforced stringent restrictions under the GRAP-IV to prevent further deterioration. The measures included hybrid learning for schoolchildren and imposing transportation curbs.