/Jordan Crown Prince personally chauffeurs PM Modi to national museum

In a special gesture, Jordan Crown Prince Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Dec 16) to the Jordan Museum in Amman. Modi visited Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sharing the photos in a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the way to The Jordan Museum with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II. The Crown Prince is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

Modi's Jordan visit comes after 37 years since an Indian Prime Minister had a full-fledged bilateral visit to the country and was part of this three-nation tour, including Ethiopia, Jordan and Oman.

Extending the special welcome accorded to Modi, Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II personally bid farewell to the Prime Minister at the airport, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Thanking the crown prince for a warm welcome and hospitality, PM Modi said, “My visit to Jordan has been immensely productive. I thank His Majesty King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan for their exceptional friendship. Our discussions have strengthened the India-Jordan partnership across key areas such as renewable energy, water management, digital transformation, cultural exchanges and heritage cooperation.

The outcomes we have achieved together will open new avenues for progress and prosperity for our citizens. I am also thankful to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II for coming to the airport as I leave Jordan.”

Earlier during the visit, the Prime Minister held delegation-level talks with King Abdullah II at the Husseiniya Palace in Amman, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments, including Gaza and counter-terrorism cooperation.