US President Donald Trump announced the engagement of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, on Monday (Dec 15). He had been engaged to Bettina Anderson. The engagement was later confirmed by Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for the younger Trump. The announcement came after public attention to a relationship that had been the subject of tabloid speculation for months.
Hours later, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was then engaged to Trump Jr., was named by the president as his pick for ambassador to Greece.
Trump Jr said, "I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well," before thanking Anderson for her "yes," according to a video shared by Laura Loomer on X, as reported by People magazine.
Anderson called the engagement "the most unforgettable weekend of my life" and said she felt like "the luckiest girl in the world," praising First Lady Melania Trump's decorations. Anderson is a 38-year-old who grew up in Palm Beach, Florida. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., made history as the youngest president of a national bank at age 26, leading Worth Avenue National Bank, according to details in People magazine.