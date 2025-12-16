US President Donald Trump announced the engagement of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, on Monday (Dec 15). He had been engaged to Bettina Anderson. The engagement was later confirmed by Andrew Surabian, a spokesman for the younger Trump. The announcement came after public attention to a relationship that had been the subject of tabloid speculation for months.

Hours later, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was then engaged to Trump Jr., was named by the president as his pick for ambassador to Greece.

Trump Jr said, "I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well," before thanking Anderson for her "yes," according to a video shared by Laura Loomer on X, as reported by People magazine.

Add WION as a Preferred Source