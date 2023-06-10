Cyclone Biparjoy: India's coastal states on high alert as storm intensifies

With Cyclone Biparjoy intensifying, the coastal states of India are taking necessary precautions and bracing themselves for its impact. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed response teams to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected regions.

The western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and other coastal regions in India are on high alert as meteorologists warn of an intensifying cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea.

The authorities have instructed fishing communities to suspend operations for the next five days in the eastern and central Arabian Sea, as well as along the Indian Saurastra and Kutch region, in preparation for Cyclone Biparjoy. "Very severe storm" classification The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified Biparjoy as a "very severe storm." As of 08:30 am IST (0300 GMT) on Saturday, the weather system was located approximately 620 kilometers (385.25 miles) west-southwest of Mumbai, India's financial capital.

The IMD statement on Saturday stated that the storm is expected to further intensify and gradually move north-northeast over the next 24 hours. Warnings and precautions "It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northeast wards gradually during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement on Saturday.

The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state of Kerala and the coastal Karnataka region over the next three days.

The arrival of monsoon rains in Kerala has been delayed due to the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy.

In Gujarat, 13 coastal districts, including the South Gujarat, Saurashtra peninsula, and Kutch, have been put on high alert. Preparedness measures Authorities in Gujarat have assured their readiness to handle any situation. Kamal Dayani, additional chief secretary in the state revenue department, stated that they are fully prepared.

The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the districts expected to be affected by the cyclone.