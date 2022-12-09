'Crown jewel': Rare wave clouds amaze sky-watchers in the US. Take a look!

Once in a million moment was captured by amazed sky-watchers in Wyoming. People snapped pictures of rare and beautiful cloud formations just like ocean waves. The mesmerising view was visible on Tuesday above the crest of the Bighorn Mountains in Sheridan.

This formation is known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instability. It forms when a faster stream of air moves above the rising air below. It is also known as the flutter clouds.

The form is named after scientists Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz who studied the physics phenomenon.

Rachel Gordon was the first one to post the images.

She told BBC, "This was special and I immediately knew I needed to capture it." She said that she clicked the picture from her parents' back door.

She posted the picture on Facebook to Wyoming through the Lens page. She said that it was an awe-inspiring moment for her.

One user replied to the post, "God says keep an eye on the sky." Another said, "Wow Primo Some Amazing And Awesome Photos.!!!!!!"

She expressed her happiness by saying that she is glad that others will be able to enjoy it too.

As per a BBC journalist, the pictures are one of the most appropriate examples of the Klevin-Helmhotlz.

Cloud Appreciation Society, a UK-based organisation defines the Kelvin-Helmholtz as the çrown jewel in many cloud formations.

