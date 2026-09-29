/Climbs walls, welds steel and more: South Korea-based 'Diden Spider' robot leaves internet amazed with magnetic leg - WATCH

A video showing a four-legged robot climbing steel walls, moving across ceilings, and carrying out welding work is making the rounds across social media. The quadruped robot named 'Diden Spider ' has been designed and developed by South Korea-based Diden Robotics. This robot is not limited to conventional robots that are restricted to flat surfaces, but it moves across steel floors, vertical walls and ceilings using magnetic feet.

The video has been shared on the social media platform X with the caption, “Robots are already climbing ship walls and welding steel on their own.” “This four-legged spider robot from DIDEN Robotics uses magnetic feet to move across steel surfaces, climb vertical walls, and weld in places that are hard and dangerous for humans to reach. It’s a great example of where industrial robotics is heading: mobile robots doing real work directly on massive structures instead of staying fixed in one place. The future of automation looks wild," the post further read.

The 30 kg Spider, which moves on uneven surfaces, tight openings and complex structures, has been designed to relieve workers inside shipyards, where they need to operate in cramped and difficult-to-reach spaces. It can also be fitted with equipment for tasks such as welding and inspection.

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The robot can reach unreachable areas

The most amazing feature of the robot is its ability to stay attached to steel surfaces while moving vertically or upside down. The tech is made to reach areas that may otherwise require workers to use ladders, harnesses or other safety equipment.



Although the technology is still under development, the Diden Spider has given a sense of how robots might one day handle some of the more dangerous jobs in shipbuilding and other heavy industries. According to Diden Robotics, the Spider has already been tested in Korean shipyards, including welding tasks on vessels in active production settings.