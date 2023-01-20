Climate activists target billboards of car companies to highlight 'misleading adverts'

Climate activists were able to hijack over 400 billboards of car companies across Europe in the past few days. They targeted the automobile giants like BMW and Toyota over their claims of going green.

Billboards reportedly in Belgium, France, Germany and England were sabotaged by the so-called guerrilla subvertisers. For the unversed, subvertising basically means making spoofs or parodies of advertisements, mostly corporate and political.

Brandalism and Extinction Rebellion, the groups behind the campaign, said they highlighted "misleading adverts and aggressive lobbying tactics" used by these two companies.

1/ Why have subvertisers targetted @BMW this week? In 2022, the car brand was ranked 16th worst company in the world for anti-climate lobbying. https://t.co/6DsNVyKUhQ



Art design by @mernywernz

Installation by Brandalism + XR #BrusselsMotorShow #AdBrake #BanFossilAds

2/ Like many car brands, BMW have promoted oversized SUVs. The car advertising playbook recommends images of open roads, rugged nature or empty streets....



[image: billboard at Brussels-Midi train station, 2023]

3/ But these SUV adverts rarely mention the climate + pollution impacts of driving around in a 2 tonne truck.



Art design by @mernywernz #BanFossilAds #AdBrake #BrusselsMotorShow

4/ Whilst you might see lots of adverts for BMW's electric i range, just 10% of its vehicles produced in 2021 were electric and of those two-thirds were hybrids i.e. still powered by fossil fuels.

6/ @transenv research suggests that #BMW is using unrealistic and optimistic assumptions about emissions from hybrids “as a compliance strategy to easily meet their CO2 targets without the cars actually achieving these savings in the real world.”



Artwork by @Darren_Cullen.

They further added that both car manufacturers are "heavily invested in selling polluting combustion engine vehicles" even though their adverts emphasise that they are focused on electric vehicles (EVs).

The Guardian reported that the climate activists targeted the billboards when the European Motor Show opened its doors in Brussels for its 100th anniversary over the weekend.

Over time, concerns have been raised over the way car companies present themselves through ads. Some critics believe that some car companies might be misleading the public with their adverts.

