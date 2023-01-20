ugc_banner

Climate activists target billboards of car companies to highlight 'misleading adverts'

London, UKUpdated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:05 AM IST

Subvertisers target car companies. Photograph:(Twitter)

Brandalism and Extinction Rebellion, the groups behind the campaign, said they highlighted "misleading adverts and aggressive lobbying tactics" used by these two companies 

Climate activists were able to hijack over 400 billboards of car companies across Europe in the past few days. They targeted the automobile giants like BMW and Toyota over their claims of going green. 

Billboards reportedly in Belgium, France, Germany and England were sabotaged by the so-called guerrilla subvertisers. For the unversed, subvertising basically means making spoofs or parodies of advertisements, mostly corporate and political. 

Brandalism and Extinction Rebellion, the groups behind the campaign, said they highlighted "misleading adverts and aggressive lobbying tactics" used by these two companies. 

They further added that both car manufacturers are "heavily invested in selling polluting combustion engine vehicles" even though their adverts emphasise that they are focused on electric vehicles (EVs). 

The Guardian reported that the climate activists targeted the billboards when the European Motor Show opened its doors in Brussels for its 100th anniversary over the weekend. 

Over time, concerns have been raised over the way car companies present themselves through ads. Some critics believe that some car companies might be misleading the public with their adverts. 

