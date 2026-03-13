/Chocolate in the air? London Underground’s bizarre ice-cream advert baffles commuters

Londoners were baffled after a “multi-sensory” advertisement featured inside the London Underground, sparking mixed reactions from commuters and staff. This wasn’t just a regular banner, but the advert also emitted a smell of chocolate. The unusual brand promotion was installed in a tunnel between St Pancras railway station and King’s Cross St Pancras Tube station on Monday (Mar 9) by the famous ice-cream company Magnum.

Following the installation of the advertisement, Transport for London (TfL) workers complained to the management of St Pancras station, saying that the smell reached their break room.

Speaking to BBC London, one commuter said that while the idea was good, it did not work well in reality. “I work in advertising and marketing, and I really admire the idea but I’m not sure they accounted for some of the other odours that might be in this enclosed tunnel.” He added, “The combination of the smell of urine and the chocolate isn’t doing it for me.”

While others said that they liked the advert and believed it was a good way to promote the brand. The advertisement also played a cracking sound, similar to that of someone biting into the chocolate-covered dessert.

“It sounded more like something tumbling out of a vending machine to me,” a commuter said.

Speaking about the unique advertisement, a Magnum Ice Cream Company spokesperson said, “The Magnum activation at King’s Cross St Pancras recreates the multi-sensory pleasure of enjoying a Magnum through sight, sound and scent, and is designed to bring a moment of enjoyment for commuters.”

“Since the campaign began on 9 March, we have received mostly positive feedback from commuters onsite and will continue to optimise the campaign, which is scheduled to run until 22 March based on consumer feedback,” the company spokesperson added. “Our intention remains for our campaigns to be engaging and enjoyable.”

Meanwhile, a TfL spokesperson said they were aware of the issue related to the new advert and had raised it with Network Rail, which oversees the area where the advert is placed.

It is not the first time an advert on Network Rail property has sparked such reactions.