Researchers have raised the alarm after they were able to convince a Chinese AI tool to tell them how to make biological weapons and carry out assassinations. Chinese AI developer Moonshot is now conducting an internal review in the matter involving two of its popular Kimi models. BBC reported that Mindgard, which tests the security of AI systems, discovered in July that Kimi K2.6 and K3 Swarm could evade safety limits that the developers had put in place.

Mindgard said that Kimi shouldn't have discussed the two topics since there are guardrails in place. However, the researchers found that it did not do such a thing. A series of complex instructions were fed to the AI tools to see if they would ignore guardrails. And the tools started discussing the assassinations and biological weapons.

Mindgard's founder Peter Garraghan told the BBC World Service that the findings about Kimi K2.6 and K3 Swarm were concerning, and show that once the guardrails are broken, "it will talk about any topic, it will even freely offer up recommendations about other topics that are also nefarious and it will be inventive and creative."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Moonshot told the BBC that it saw external feedback "as a key pillar for building better and safer AI", adding that it was in discussion with Mindgard about the matter. Mindgard has not said whether the answers Kimi gave on the two topics would work.

According to the firm, if Kimi 2.6 is jailbroken, it could act as a platform to allow hackers to launch cyberattacks by running code on its computing resources. Garraghan added that the developer had been informed about the incident, and clarified that it would not be revealing details on how it got Kimi models to ignore the guardrails.