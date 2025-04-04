Aadhaar and pan card are among the most vital documents to furnish as identity proof for government related work or wherever it is required. But what if you are able to make your own Aadhaar card using ChatGPT? Yes, you herd that right. Just a week after the GPT-4o’s image generation feature being unlocked by OpenAI, people are misusing the capabilities of this powerful AI tool.

Aadhaar-like images on X

Several X users shared pictures of fake Aadhaar card generated by ChatGPT. One of the user sharing a picture wrote, "Ok, so ChatGPT can create Aadhaar images. Thats not the interesting thing. The interesting thing is where did it get the Aadhar photos data for training?"

Ok, so ChatGPT can create Aadhaar images. Thats not the interesting thing. The interesting thing is where did it get the Aadhar photos data for training? pic.twitter.com/kb6lvuD04E — nutanc (@nutanc) April 3, 2025

While another user sharing a similar photoriased concern and wrote, "ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk. This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent."

ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk.



This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent.@sama @OpenAI pic.twitter.com/4bsKWEkJGr — Yaswanth Sai Palaghat (@yaswanthtweet) April 4, 2025

Some also took to the microblogging site to share images of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the Indian identification card that had a proper QR code and Aadhaar number.

That was not all, social media users also shared fake PAN cards - issued by the Income Tax department - that had remarkable accuracy.

"Bro… ChatGPT just generated a fake PAN card in seconds. Imagine if this tech gets into the wrong hands — Aadhar, PAN, IDs, everything can be replicated. This is cool and terrifying. We’re not ready," wrote a user sharing the fake PAN card.

Bro… ChatGPT just generated a fake PAN card in seconds. Imagine if this tech gets into the wrong hands — Aadhar, PAN, IDs, everything can be replicated. This is cool and terrifying. We’re not ready. pic.twitter.com/qxiKlmF4pR — Atharv Lad (@atharv_lad) April 4, 2025

'Have the potential to create risks'

GPT-4o makers OpenAI have acknowledged the potential risks of the new model.

The company in a release said, "Unlike DALL·E, which operates as a diffusion model, 4o image generation is an autoregressive model natively embedded within ChatGPT. This fundamental difference introduces several new capabilities that are distinct from previous generative models, and that pose new risks… These capabilities, alone and in new combinations, have the potential to create risks across a number of areas, in ways that previous models could not."