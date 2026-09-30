/Rs 94 lakh for an iPhone? That's the cost of Palmette 18K. Liquid Metal Duo is Rs 20 lakh

Luxury company Caviar has designed a custom version of the iPhone Duo which costs $21,340 (more than Rs 20 lakh). This is 10 times the price of the regular Duo, which costs between $1,999 and $3,199, making it Apple's most expensive phone ever. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max start at $1,199.

But what Caviar has made takes the iPhone to a whole new level. The device is described as "Liquid Metal" and is crafted entirely from sterling silver. "The surface evokes metal frozen in motion, while shifting reflections enhance the depth and fluidity of the form," Caviar explained.

Caviar explained that the way the Duo folds open inspired the company to come up with the Liquid Metal version. "The design continues the idea of transformation", which we have seen in iPhone Duo as the smartphone turns into a "seamless metallic composition." It added that the phone's "fluid sculptural lines emphasise its new form factor and create a sense of continuous motion", appearing to show that the “surface itself transforms together with the device.”

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Caviar iPhone Duo prices

Prices vary depending on storage, like the regular version. The 256GB version is $18,840 (Rs 18 lakh), the 512GB version is $19,200 (Rs 18.43 lakh), and the 1TB version is $19,910 (Rs 19 lakh). The 2TB version costs $21,340 (more than Rs 20 lakh). Only 17 pieces of iPhone Duo Liquid Metal have been made.

18K versions of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Caviar has also designed customised versions of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The high-end versions, named 'Palmette 18K', have been crafted from 18K gold and diamonds. A total of 76 devices have been made, ranging from $7,130 (Rs 6.8 lakh) to $88,290 (nearly Rs 85 lakh). Prices of some of the models can go as high as Rs 94 lakh.

Caviar said, "The body is crafted from 18K gold and decorated with a palm–leaf motif, a tribute to the iconic palms of the United Arab Emirates," adding that "more than one hundred hand–set diamonds illuminate the ornament." The Apple logo is also adorned with precious stones.

When does iPhone Duo go on sale in India?