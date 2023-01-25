California earthquake LIVE UPDATES: Check latest news, epicentre, pictures, & all you need to know

California earthquake LIVE UPDATES: Around 3:30 PM GMT+5:30 on Wednesday, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck California, according to the US Geological Survey. The coast of California, about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, felt the shocks of the latest California earthquake. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that the California earthquake did not pose any tsunami threat. Several regions of Southern California felt the tremors, said the reports. The aftershocks ranged from 2.6 to 3.5 in magnitude. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the California earthquake did not cause any significant damage to infrastructure or people. Following the 4.2 magnitude earthquake in California, the fire department initiated a 470 square-mile survey of Los Angeles.

Here's all you need to know about the Southern California earthquake.

California earthquake epicentre

At least three shocks from the California earthquake hit several regions around Malibu beach on Wednesday morning. The last shock wave hit somewhere around 17 kilometres from Malibu, California, United States.

However, it is not the first time an earthquake of a larger magnitude has hit California. On December 20, 2022, tremors of 6.4 magnitudes struck California. The epicentre of the much deadlier California earthquake was about 10 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, in Humboldt County. It killed at least two people due to the shortage of response towards medical emergencies and caused damage to several buildings.

Malibu Beach was the epicentre of the California earthquake experienced on January 25, 2023.