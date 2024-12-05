New Delhi, India

The six-day trip of anti-ageing expert Bryan Johnson is making headlines and now the tech millionaire is again in the news because of what he has learnt in the country which has left the followers on social media platforms delighted.

The millionaire, while touring the country, has been sharing his take on all things which are Indian.

In his latest post, the 47-year-old left many surprised by praising some commonly used in desi lingo.

"I love the culture of ba***odi in India. It perfectly captures my worldview: take your work seriously, not yourself," Johnson said in a post on X, which garnered a lot of attention.

A user, who was left amused by the millionaire's take, asked him what his thoughts were on another commonly used term in India.

"How about jugaad? Koi blueprint ka sasta jugaad batao (Is there any cheap blueprint)," he said, while referring to his anti-ageing project Blueprint.

"I like jugaad — most innovation comes from frugality. But if it means taking shortcuts, we are in trouble. Fixing air pollution in India will require an overhaul, can’t be done with jugaad," replied the CEO.

Here's how netizens reacted to it

The post of the millionaire left the users on X amused and went viral quickly with many commenting on the post and praising his knowledge of Indian lingo.

“Bro spent few days in India but became more Indian than most of us,” wrote one user.

“Bryan bhaiya ne kaha hai to manna hi padega (If Bryan has said, we will have to accept)," commented another.

“Give him an Aadhaar card already,” wrote a third user. “They are Tunuk Tunuk Tananaing Bryan Johnson,” commented a fourth user.

“That's the secret ingredient to surviving and thriving—serious work with a side of not taking life too seriously. Perfect balance, right?,” read a comment.

"Well, that’s some endorsement. definitely wasn’t on my bingo card," said another user.

(With inputs from agencies)