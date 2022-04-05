British police asks parents to be vigilant over menacing cartoon character going viral on internet

Parents in the United Kingdom have been asked to remain vigilant against a cartoon character called 'Huggy Wuggy,'

The character, which seems harmless, is actually a menacing figure that can send chills down the spine of the viewers due to its jump-scare manner.

Launched in 2021, it is a blue bear that has razor-sharp teeth, frizzy hair, and appears in the series called Poppy Playtime.

The police in South West England has warned that parents should stop their kids from watching videos that contain this character as they are inappropriate.

Watching these videos can have negative after-effects that include leaving children frightened and upset along with triggering nightmares.

Also read | Cartoon Network PSA teaching anti-racism sparks outrage online

Developed by MOB Games, the cartoon videos of the character are slipping through parental controls as a result of which they are going viral on YouTube.

It also has a horror video game in which the player plays as an ex-employee visiting an abandoned factory whose staff vanished without a trace.

Rated PEGI12, the game is available on the App and Android store. E-commerce giant Amazon sells toys representing the character. It has also been recreated by Roblox for the virtual community. The game is dangerous as children are trying to imitate it.

According to Beth Buxton, who has two daughters and a son, "He got to the stage where he didn't know the difference between reality and gaming. He tried to climb up my bedroom window, saying he would die and come back to life telling me that's what Huggy Wuggy does.''

"We have banned Roblox and put locks on YouTube. I have window locks being installed next week because he is still thinking about it. There are numerous terrifying characters in these games,'' she told Sky News.

"He was going into school talking about killing and guns as if it was happening at home."

"In one of the videos, the bear asks the viewer to take their last breath. It is a very deceiving character, as hugs should be seen as something kind and love and because of its name is able to infiltrate firewalls and filters," said Hartlepool's West View Primary School in a statement.

Meanwhile, Catcote Academy in Hartlepool said, "Due to the name, young people may come across this character and watch a video expecting a kind bear. Also due to the name, it may slip through some internet filtering you may have in place to protect your child. Therefore, please be extra vigilant when your child is online."

(With inputs from agencies)