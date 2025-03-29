Breast milk-flavoured ice cream is all set to excite our taste buds. Yes, you heard that right. Baby brand Frida in order to launch its new 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump has come up with this idea. And, if you want to taste the ice cream, nine months from the date of announcement made by Frida is all what you have to wait.

Advertisment

According to a March 26 press release, Frida wants to answer the question "everyone’s secretly wondered." What does breast milk actually taste like?, reported the People.

While it may sound to many that the company will be giving away ice cream made from real breast milk, it is not exactly the case. In fact actual breast milk is not approved by food regulators in the US. So, the ice cream will only mimic the "goodness" of breast milk.

"The ice cream will be a pitch perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient packed goodness we've all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask and will include some of its same nutrients including fats (Omega-3 brain fuel!), carbs (energy-boosting lactose), important vitamins (iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D, and zinc), plus lots of H2O for hydration," the company said on its website.

Advertisment

Soon after the announcement was made and the information posted on the company's official social media handle, the post went viral. Some even claimed that it could be an April fool's prank from the brand in advance.

Advertisment

One of the Instagram user wrote, "Hahaha love a good April fools joke!! And love it when brands post it before so it’s less obvious!."

While a second wrote, "Me waiting for actual breast milk ice cream But on a serious note I find it odd how many people are grossed out at the idea of consuming breastmilk, meanwhile a majority of people consume other animals milk…Breast milk in food should be normalized and I think it’s great that people are bringing that discussion to the forefront."