Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are already married, Page Six reported. Reports suggest that the couple legally tied the knot in the US ahead of their lavish nuptials set to happen on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Italy on Friday. This includes a multi-million dollar prenup, according to the report. The wedding in Venice is expected to cost $46.5 - $55.6 million (Rs 480 crore). It will be a three-day affair, and the couple has not registered to tie the knot in Venice.

The wedding in Italy seems to only be a party, as City officials confirmed to The Times of London that the couple did not make an official request for a legal ceremony in Venice, as is compulsory under Italian law. Experts say it is highly likely that Sanchez and Bezos are already married legally since getting married in foreign countries is often not recognised in the States, and can also pose other problems. However, there is no confirmation whether Bezos and Sanchez have already had a civil ceremony.

Another Italian source was told by the Culture Commissioner that no municipal authority is taking part in the wedding, nor have any city-owned spaces been designated for the ceremonies. “By law, civil weddings in Italy must typically be officiated at the town hall," the source said. However, another venue could also be offered in its place. But in the case of Bezos and Sanchez, no official paperwork for non-residents to marry in Italy had been submitted.

Meanwhile, the news of a huge prenup is also doing the rounds. Page Six quoted three prominent divorce attorneys as confirming that the couple has signed a prenup worth millions of dollars. "They can get married anywhere as their prenup would generally be drafted to include its enforceability everywhere," one of them said. However, if they choose to get divorced, they'll have to do in in the state they primarily live in. Right now, Bezos and Sanchez have their primary residence in Miami, Florida, where Bezos has three homes on the exclusive Indian Creek island. "If they live in Florida, no matter where they marry or what the prenup says, they would have to divorce in Florida," the Florida attorney said.

Getting married in Venice requires an American couple to sign an Affidavit or “Dichiarazione Giurata” sworn to before a US consular officer accredited in Italy. This is to be sure that the marriage is happening with the purview of the US laws. When George Clooney wed Amal Alamuddin in Venice in 2014, the civil ceremony happened at Venice town hall before the ceremony with guests.