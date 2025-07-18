/Baby mafia! Indonesian baby‑trafficking ring 'booked' infants before they were born, sold for millions of rupiah; 6 infants rescued

Indonesian police recently busted a baby trafficking ring that sold at least 24 infants, 15 of them shipped to adoptive parents in Singapore. The gang has been operating since early 2023, according to authorities who arrested 13 people and rescued six babies. They are looking for the other babies.

Dark discovery: 13 arrests, 6 infants rescued

The baby trafficking ring was busted when a biological parent, angry at not being paid, reported an alleged ‘kidnapping’, leading investigators to a suspect who confessed to trading 24 babies.

Authorities arrested 13 suspects from across Indonesia: Pontianak in Borneo, Tangerang near Jakarta, and Bandung. The 13th suspect was held at Soekarno‑Hatta airport while returning from abroad.

Police rescued six infants between two and six months of age. Out of these, five babies were destined for Singapore and one for Tangerang.

Dirty operation: How the Indonesian baby trafficking ring worked

The baby smuggling syndicate had recruiters, some of them making the bookings even for babies yet to be born, according to reports. “Some acted as initial recruiters, even while the babies were still in the womb,” said Commissioner Surawan, West Java Police.

There were also caretakers, shelter providers and forgers of family cards, birth certificates and passports.

“The babies were added to other people’s family cards, and passports issued before they were sent abroad,” Antara News agency quoted an official as saying.

Most of the babies originated from West Java. They were trafficked first to Pontianak, where fake documents were issued, before being sent to Singapore.

Baby trafficking ring: A high price tag for those willing to pay

According to media reports citing authorities, each baby reportedly fetched Indonesian rupiah 11–16 million (around $600–980). In some cases, the payments were made even before birth.

How much are the biological parents involved in the baby selling ring?

According to Indonesian police, some biological parents had agreed to sell their children due to financial hardship. But several parents were left unpaid after surrendering the baby. That's when the lid opened on the clandestine trafficking network.

Some of the parents who had not been paid reported 'kidnappings'.

Baby trafficking ring busted: Who are the buyers?

Indonesian police are working with Interpol and Singapore law enforcement to trace the buyers and track down all the trafficked 24 infants, mostly believed to be in Singapore.

The terrible trade in babies exposes the poverty, desperation of poor Indonesians

The gang members are likely to face human trafficking charges. The baby‑selling rings have been exploiting desperate mothers with the promise of a few million rupiah.

Politicians warned this 'terrifying trade in newborns' underscored deeper issues like rampant poverty, weak social safety nets and loopholes in adoption laws.