/'Transnational, violent, criminal': Canada's Alberta province joins call to designate Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terrorist outfit

In Canada's Alberta, the premier has called on the federal government to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist group. The request follows a similar one by the British Columbia (BC) premier. In a statement issued on Monday (Jul 15) Danielle Smith, the premier of Canada's Alberta province, along with the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said, "The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent."

Why do Canadian premiers want to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation?

In their statement, the two Alberta officials said that the gang was a "transnational criminal network" that is behind incidents of "violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings," in Canada and elsewhere. Calling the gang's intent "criminal and violent", they added that the formal designation of the gang as a "terrorist organisation" would "unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people".

Previously in June, a similar request was made by British Columbia Premier David Eby. Calling for urgent federal action, Eby called it a "serious step" but said that it would give "police significant investigative tools." He added that, "We don't make this recommendation lightly, but this activity strikes at public confidence in the justice system, in our democracy and in the safety of the community, and it erodes public confidence in the rule of law." The British Columbia premier also alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's operations spread across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, particularly targeting members of the South Asian community.