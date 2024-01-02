Ayodhya: 150,000 villagers to finally wear turban, shoes fulfilling 500-year-old pledge

As the grand temple of Lord Ram rises in the holy Indian city of Ayodhya, communities in at least 150 villages of the region will finally wear turban and leather footwear in over 500 years. The news comes ahead of the grand consecration ceremony slated to be held on January 22 at 12:20 pm IST.

The 500-year-old pledge

Around 500 years ago, when the divine Ayodhya temple was destroyed by Mughal invaders, people hailing from the Suryavanshi Kshatriya community, took a pledge that was going to change their lives forever. Suryavanshi Kshatriya community is based in 105 villages in Ayodhya and Basti districts and claims to be the successor of Lord Ram.

Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Sculpture by Arun Yogiraj to adorn temple × Centuries ago, the villagers vowed not to wear turbans and footwear until the Ram Temple was restored. They said they had no right to wear shoes and good clothes when Lord Ram’s house was in such bad shape.

Community overjoyed since the Supreme Court verdict

Around 150,000 people of the community are overjoyed since the 2019 judgment by India’s Supreme Court that saw the allocation of the disputed land to the Hindu side for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony, more than 400 turbans have already been distributed among the community members. The people have so far been upholding the pledges of their ancestors in the community.

About consecration ceremony

The mega-consecration ceremony takes place on January 22, when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the newly constructed grand temple in Ayodhya. The mega event will see participation from hundreds of high-profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath.

The Ram Mandir Trust has invited over 4,000 saints from across the country. Besides, invitations were also sent to prominent leaders and actors.