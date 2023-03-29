Avatar 2 OTT Release Date: Check how to watch James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water online on OTT platform

Avatar: The Way of Water: After four months of its release in theatres, the sequel of Avatar will finally make its OTT debut. Avatar: The Way of Water was an epic science fiction movie directed by James Cameron. It was the sequel to the blockbuster Avatar, released in 2009. Avatar 2 was released in theatres on December 16, 2022, and became the sixth movie in cinema history to cross the benchmark of $2 billion in sales worldwide. However, the OTT debut of Avatar: The Way of Water was delayed four months from its release in the theatres.

Here's everything you need to know about the OTT release of Avatar: The Way of Water, including the release date and platform.

Avatar: The Way of Water OTT Release Date

Avatar's official social media handles have announced the release date of Avatar: The Way of Water. The good news for fans is the sequel of Avatar will not release on one but multiple OTT platforms. According to Avatar's Twitter handle, the movie will release on various OTT platforms on March 28, 2023. Earlier in January, there were rumours about the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, but the production did not make any official announcement about the OTT release date or platform.

Avatar: The Way of Water OTT Platform

Fans can access Avatar: The Way of Water on their favourite OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, Vudu, Apple TV and movie anywhere. If you wish to watch the sequel of Avatar online, you can rent it from the OTT platforms.

Avatar: The Way of Water can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime for $19.99. In India, you can rent or buy the movie for ₹690 ($8.38) on Google Play. Fans can watch the original Avatar (the first sequel) on Disney+ Hotstar. The official Twitter handle of Avatar reads, "Avatar: The Way of Water, Now Playing in Theaters. Buy It Now on Digital."